Mejia Silences Blue Wahoos In 2-0 Loss To Braves

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos were shut out 2-0 by Ian Mejia and the Mississippi Braves on Saturday night, managing only three hits in a quiet defeat.

Mejia (W, 2-0), who was roughed up by the Blue Wahoos in Pensacola on Opening Night a month ago, looked much sharper in his second turn against a similar lineup. The righty allowed two hits over 7.0 scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking only one.

M.D. Johnson (L, 0-3) took the tough-luck loss, turning in his best start of the season only to be failed by defensive miscues behind him. The righty went a season-high 6.1 innings, allowing only two unearned runs on five hits while striking out six.

The only runs of the game were scored by Mississippi in the second, capitalizing on an earlier fielding error by second baseman Cody Morissette to take a 2-0 lead on a Javier Valdes two-run single.

The Blue Wahoos had opportunities late, but went 0-for-8 with men in scoring position. Domingo Gonzalez (S, 2), who took the loss for the Braves in Wednesday’s extra-inning Pensacola win, bounced back by escaping a jam in the eighth and earning a four-out save.

With the loss, Pensacola manager Kevin Randel remains at 218 managerial wins at the helm of the Blue Wahoos. His next victory will make him the winningest manager in franchise history.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series and road trip against the Braves on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.