Baseball, Softball Regionals: Here’s Which North Escambia Teams Are In, and Which Are Out

Here’s which North Escambia team are in, and which ones are out as regional baseball and softball tournaments begin this week.

Region 1-1A Softball

No 1. seed Northview (21-4) will host the No. 4 Freeport Bulldogs (16-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday at 7 p.m. in Bratt. District champions and No. 2 seed Jay (14-9) will host the Holmes County Blue Devils (14-13), also at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winners will advance to the regional finals on May 14 at the higher seed.

Region 1-6A Softball

The Tate Lady Aggies received an at-large bid to the regional quarterfinals. As the No. 7 seed, the Aggies (15-11) will travel to Oviedo, Florida, just northeast of Orlando, to face the Hagerty Huskies (21-5) at 7 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday. Meanwhile, back in the Panhandle, the No. 1 seed and district champion Pace Patriots (23-2) will host the No. 8 Oviedo Lions (12-12) from Oviedo, Florida.

Region 1-1A Baseball

No. 1 Central (21-3) will host No. 4 Paxton (11-9) and No. 3 Jay (15-10) travel to No. 2 Holmes County (16-9) in the regional semifinals. Both games are at 7 p.m. The Northview Chiefs (21-4), which beat Central 11-1 ina run-ruled semi-final game, did not make the playoffs.

Region 1-6A Baseball

In our area, the No 4. Pace Patriots (19-6) will host No. 5 Fleming Island (18-10) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Tate Aggies (11-14) are out.

Pictured: Northview and Jay district championship action May 2 at Central High in Allentown. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.