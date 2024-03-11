Flood Warning Extended For The Escambia River Near Century

March 11, 2024

A flood warning hast been extended for the Escambia River near Century until further notice. Minor flooding is forecast.

Saturday night, the stage was 16.65 feet. The river is expected to rise to flood stage by early Tuesday morning before falling to 16.6 feet early Wednesday morning. It will rise above flood stage again early Thusday morning to 17.2 feet Friday morning. It will then fall but remain above flood stage.

At flood stage of 17 feet, considerable flooding of lowlands occur. At 19.0 feet, low lying pastures will flood forcing cattle to be be moved to higher ground.

