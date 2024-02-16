Showers Increasing Friday Night And Into Saturday

February 16, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 