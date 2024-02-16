Showers Increasing Friday Night And Into Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.