Update: Man Critical, Boy Serious After Van Rear-Ends Dump Truck On Highway 29

Two people were seriously injured in a crash between a passenger van and a dump truck Thursday on Highway 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the northbound van collided with the rear of the dump truck as it was slowing to make a U-turn across the median near a produce stand on Highway 29 just south of Power Boulevard and the Central Commerce Park.

The 29-year old man from Fort Worth, Texas, was extricated from the van and airlifted to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition. His 11-year old male passenger was transported by Escambia County EMS in serious condition. The dump truck driver, a 50-year old woman from Milton, was not injured.

Northbound traffic on Highway 29 was at a complete standstill for over two hours due to the crash.

Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.