Update: Service Location Changed To Park West For Northview Senior Killed In Highway 29 Wreck

A location change has been announced for a Celebration of Life Service for Northview High School senior that passed away last week in a tragic head-on crash on Highway 29.

Kara Santorelli, 18, lost her life when her vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on Highway 29 near Quintette Road at 12:41 a.m. last Friday.

Due to another event, the service location has been moved from the Pensacola Beach Pier to Park West on Pensacola Beach.

The service will be held at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Park West 1235, Fort Pickens Road (clikd for map). (Turn right at the light on Pensacola Beach, continue west 2.5 miles until you see the pavilions on the left. Parkin is across the street.) Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach towel. In the event of rain, the service will be held under the pavilions.

(For the complete obituary, click here.)

“Kara had the most beautiful smile and the sweetest soul. Everyone that knew her, loved her,” the GoFundMe reads. “She was looking forward to graduating in May and her future was bright! Kara loved spending time at the beach or on the boat and with friends and family. Kara worked at the local restaurant, Jimmy’s Grill, in Molino. She will be greatly missed.”

Family members have also established a GoFundMe help to help with final expenses. To donate, click or tap here to visit GoFundMe.

All proceeds will go directly to her family, according to a GoFundMe spokesperson.

NorthEscambia.com photo.