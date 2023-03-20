Northview Students, Community Mourn 18-Year Old Killed In Highway 29 Wrong-Way Crash

Northview High School students and the North Escambia community are mourning the death of NHS senior Kara Santorelli.

Santorelli, 18, was killed in a head-on crash early last Friday morning on Highway 29.

Extra counselors were at Northview Monday to assist staff and students with the tragic situation.

“Today, with sad hearts, we welcome back our students after spring break. We are deeply sorry for the tragic loss of our senior Kara Santorelli. We hold tight to beautiful memories that she had left with us. Her beautiful smile and kind spirit will continue to be in the hearts of her friends and classmates,” NHS said in a statement. “We also extend our condolences to her family, praying that they find comfort and strength in the midst of their grief.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white Chevrolet sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 29 just south of Quintette Road at 12:41 a.m.

A burgundy Nissan SUV driven by Santorelli was northbound at the time, and the vehicles collided head-on.

The Chevrolet sedan caught fire with the driver still inside. Troopers said the sedan driver has not yet been identified.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Pictured: Kara Santorelli was a senior member of the Northview High School homecoming court last fall. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.