Kara ‘Bean; Elizabeth Santorelli

March 20, 2023

Kara “Bean” Elizabeth Santorelli, 18, of Molino, FL passed away on March 17th, 2023. She was born in Morehead City, North Carolina on December 19th, 2004.

Kara was a senior at Northview High School and worked at a local restaurant in Molino.

She lived life to the fullest and her light shined bright. In her early years, Kara was an avid runner and ran her first half marathon at age eight, while living in Okinawa, Japan where she came in 4th place overall female. After her family moved to Florida, her favorite thing became spending time at the beach, laying out, boating, and making TikTok videos with her best friend, Hadassah Mascaro. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and her dog, Merlot.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Ronnie “Putter” Creech.

Kara is survived by her parents, Mark and Lacey McLaughlin; brothers, Luke, Lance, Travis, and Hunter McLaughlin and Le’ Marion Mixon; maternal grandmother, JaneAnn Creech; two sets of fraternal grandparents, Cathy Redgate and Claude McLaughlin, Deborah Strickler and Daniel Santorelli (Rayma); aunts, Regina Southard (Tony), Laura McLaughlin, Kelly McLaughlin, Corey Case, and Allee Santorelli; cousins, ReAn Silbernagel, Amber Southard, Devin Fuentes, Kennedi Fuentes, Claire Roetter and Camden McLaughlin; boyfriend, Diondre Cardreon; and friends throughout the world.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Kara’s memory by giving to the American Chesapeake Club Rescue. This is one way her legacy on Earth will continue giving to others. Donations can be made by sending a check to ACC Rescue at 12525 Main Street, Springfield, NE, 68059 or through PayPal at accresue@mail.com

Family and friends are invited to Kara’s Sunrise Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. at near the Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier, 41 Fort Pickens Road, on Pensacola Beach.

