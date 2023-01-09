ECSO Searching For Missing, Endangered Cantonment Woman

January 9, 2023

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman missing since Sunday from Cantonment.

Hannah Louise Rolin, 24, was seen Sunday in the 1000 block of Forehand Lane, just south of Neal Road.

She if 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 169 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She may be in need of medical attention.s

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620

Comments

One Response to “ECSO Searching For Missing, Endangered Cantonment Woman”

  1. Jeannie on January 9th, 2023 1:08 pm

    Praying they find her safe.





