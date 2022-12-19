Smith Says Goodbye; At Least Five Want Appointment To Century Town Council

The Century Town Council will appoint two new members in two weeks, and we now know the names of at least five of the persons interested in a seat.

Council member James Smith, Jr. recently said goodbye to the council at their final schedule meeting of 2022. He praised the work done by Mayor Ben Boutwell, Town Clerk Leslie Howington and the council in advancing Century.

Smith was elected to the council as a political newcomer in 2018. He chose not to seek a second term.

Council member Leonard White also did not seek reelection, and resigned from the council on September 27, citing time constraints due to his full time job.

That will leave both seats open when the council reconvenes for a new term on January 2. At that time, Sandra McMurray Jackson will be sworn in for another term; she ran unopposed this year. Then, the council will appoint two members to serve until a special election for the seats, which will mostly likely take place in March 2023.

Five citizens have formally expressed their interest in a temporary appointment, according to a town document. They are Shelisa Abraham, Michelle Dixon, Edward (Eddie) Hammond, Alicia Johnson and Corenda Phifer. Johnson has told town officials that she does not intend to run for the council during the special election, while the other four said they will likely seek election.

During his final council meeting, Smith said he won’t rule out placing his name on the special election ballot.

Any citizen interested in a temporary appointment to the council can contact town hall or current council members Luis Gomez, Sandra Jackson or Dynette Lewis.

Pictured: Century council member James Smith, Jr. says goodbye during his last last regularly scheduled meeting recently. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.