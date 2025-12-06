Tens of Thousands In Stolen Property Recovered After Search Warrant In Cantonment

Ten of thousands of dollar in stolen property was recovered after a search warrant was executed on a private road in Cantonment.

Christopher Odom, 47, was charged with a list of felony offenses, including dealing in stolen property, grand theft $20,000 to $100,000, burglary, using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, criminal mischief property damage $1,000 or more. He remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond due to a federal probation violation charge.

The investigation led the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to Garman Road off Becks Lake Road, where they initially received a tip regarding an unrelated stolen tractor. While on the private property, investigators, who had the property owner’s permission to look around, located a utility trailer, a Honda outboard engine, and a Ford marine engine. A follow-up with the victim’s family confirmed these items, valued at thousands of dollars, had been stolen in a recent commercial burglary.

Odom was initially linked to the property at the Garman Road address. A witness statement later indicated that Christopher Odom had brought the utility trailer and a 17-foot Key West boat to the property around October 6.

After the initial recovery, investigators sought a search warrant for the Garman Road property, which was executed on October 21. Although the Key West boat was not found during the search—witnesses later indicated Christopher Odom had retrieved it days earlier—the continued investigation led detectives to another residence nearby.

At the second location, officers recovered the 17-foot Key West boat and a 30-foot enclosed Haulmark trailer. Inside the trailer, detectives found thousands of dollars in additional stolen property, including two Harley Davidson motorcycles, a washer and dryer, and a large toolbox with tools. The total value of recovered property from the overall investigation exceeds $34,000.

At another location on Kittrell Road in the Farm Hill community, deputies located items reported stolen from Gulf Beach Highway, including two Harley Davidson motorcycles, a washer and dryer, a window air conditioner, a toolbox and tools, a gas tiller, and assorted motorcycle parts, wheels, tires and engines.

Much of the property was reported stolen from a warehouse on Gulf Beach Highway.