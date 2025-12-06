No Serious Injuries Reported In Cantonment Crash

There were no serious injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon in Cantonment.

Two pickups collided near the intersection of Tate Road and Kingsfield Road. One pickup came to a stop after running into a ditch, the other overturned into a ditch.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash.

Escambia County EMS and Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.