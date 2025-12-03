Charges Dropped Against Man Previously Convicted In Ladarius Clardy

December 6, 2025

Charges have been dropped against one of the men convicted of the murder of Ladarius Clardy in 2021..

In August, an appeals court overturned the conviction of Da’Quavion Snowden after he claimed that the trial court made a mistake by denying motions to suppress his interviews with investigators following his arrest because his request for an attorney was ignored. The First District Court of Appeal agreed, reversing Snowden’s conviction and life sentence and sending the case back for retrial.

The appeals court ruled to exclude statements made by Snowden without an attorney, leaving the state unable to prove the case again.

Snowden was released from the Escambia County Jail early Friday afternoon.

Clardy, a former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback, was found shot dead in a vehicle crash about 1 a.m. on July 1, 2021. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes after it crashed in a ravine. Authorities say the murder was a case of mistaken identity. Young was also shot in the incident and survived.

Da’Quavion Snowden’s brother, Amos Dehontiquan Snowden, was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and received a mandatory life sentence.

Written by William Reynolds 

 