Ice Flyers Beat Yard Dawgs 3-2

The Ice Flyers hosted Rally Foundation Night at the Hangar, and delivered an exciting performance for the fans. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored early with a powerplay goal close to the halfway mark of the first period. That was the only goal of the opening frame, but the Ice Flyers didn’t falter.

The second period was highly contested with some scrums and ended scoreless. A boarding call on Roanoke’s Khristian Acosta put the Ice Flyers on the powerplay that carried over into the third period.

Newly acquired forward Mike Moran scored his first goal in an Ice Flyers uniform with a powerplay goal in the first minute of the final frame. Cooper Jones and Lukas Jirousek capitalized on another powerplay opportunity and scored two goals within 36 seconds of each other, putting the Ice Flyers up 3-1. Roanoke’s Travis Broughman found the back of the net late in the third, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback. Ty Taylor made the start tonight and saved 23 of the opposing 25 shots.

The Ice Flyers secured the 3-2 victory on a night dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer and in support of Rally Gulf Coast.