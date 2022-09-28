Century Council Member White Resigns Hours Before Tax Increase Vote

A Century council member resigned from office Tuesday hours before the council tentatively approved a property tax increase.

Council member Leonard White resigned early Tuesday afternoon, citing time constraints due to his job as correctional officer at the Century Correctional Institution.

“In this current working climate that so many employers are facing, my job has taken an unexpected toll on me with shift changes, short staff, and other matters I do not have control over,” White’s resignation letter stated. “Today, I realized with sadness that, to benefit of the Town, I must tender my resignation from Council Seat No. 3 effective immediately.” (To read White’s complete resignation letter, click here.)

“Century is my home; the place I want to help grow and be better,” he wrote.

White was elected as a political newcomer in 2020 to a term that ends the first Monday of January 2022. No one qualified to seek the seat on this year’s ballot.

Earlier this month, the council was unable to tentatively approve a budget and property tax increase after White was unable to attend a meeting due to a conflict with his job. Over the past year, he has been forced to miss numerous meetings due to his DOC job. That even led the council to move meetings from Monday to Tuesday in order to accomodate White.

With White officially of the council, that left four members present Tuesday evening for the unanimous vote needed to approve a property tax increase.

The council tentatively approved a .9204 millage rate, a 151.68% increase over the rolled back rate of 0.3657 mills. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the State of Florida as a tax increase.

The tax increase is so great that the state required a unanimous vote of the body for approval, or a special referendum at the ballot box.

The tax increase and a new budget will become official after a final hearing and affirmative vote on October 3.

Pictured: Century council member Leonard White, who resigned Tuesday, at a July 2022 meeting. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.