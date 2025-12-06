Flags At Half-Staff Today To Honor NAS Pensacola Attack Victims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to half-staff today in Florida in Honor of Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day.

On December 6, 2019, a terrorist at Naval Air Station Pensacola took the lives of three U.S. Navy sailors and injured others.” DeSantis wrote as he ordered flags to half-staff in honor.

The proclamation orders all state and federal flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, December 6, at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds in Florida.

The attack claimed the lives of Ensign Joshua Watson, Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham and Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Cameron Walters.

On Sunday, flags will remain at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, honoring over 2,000 soldiers, marines, sailors, and civilians that were killed in the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Over 1,000 more were injured in the Japanese attack.