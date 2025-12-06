Reminder: Molino And Beulah Christmas Parades Rescheduled

Both the Molino and Beulah Christmas parades were rescheduled from today due to weather.

Molino Christmas Parade

The Molino Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 13 at 11 a.m.

Parade Line up will be in a field at 4325 Crabtree Church Road at 10 a.m. Vehicles are $50, UTVs are $30, and horses are $20 each. No dirt bikes or ATVs are allowed. For more information, contact Kimberly King at Marcus Pointe, (850) 479-8337 ext. 136. To register online, click here. All proceeds from the parade, which is coordinated by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Molino, will go to families in need in the North Escambia area.

Beulah Christmas Parade

The Beulah Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for noon on Saturday, December 20.

To enter the parade, click here to download the application. Return the completed form to the address or email provided at the top.

Pictured: The 2024 Beulah Christmas Parade. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.