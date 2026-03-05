No Serious Injuries In Fiery Cantonment Wreck (With Gallery)

March 5, 2026

There were no serious injuries reported in a fiery crash on Wednesday night in Cantonment.

The driver of a Hyundai Elantra apparently rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Highway 95A at Neal Road. Following the collision, the Hyundai burst into flames, but everyone was able to escape the fire.

For more photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Escambia County EMS and Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 