Firefighters Extinguish Grass Fire At FPL Solar Farm In Molino

Firefighters battled a brush and grass fire midday Thursday at the Florida Power & Light Sparkleberry Solar Energy Center on Pilgrim Trail in Molino.

According to Joe Zwierzchowski from the Florida Forest Service, the fire was in 4-5 inch grass around rows of solar panels. Forestry allowed the fire to burn towards a road and used a “small amount” of water to extinguish it.

Multiple units of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

There was no damage to any equipment, and the solar center continued to function normally, Sarah Gatewood, an FPL spokesperson, said. The cause of the fire fire remains under investigation.

Pictured: Solar panels at the FPL First City Solar Energy Center in McDavid, similar to those at Sparkleberry in Molino. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.