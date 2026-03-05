Northview NJROTC Cadets Undergo Annual Inspection (With Gallery)

Northview High School’s NJROTC Annual Inspection was held Wednesday morning at the school, with cadets undergoing face-to-face scrutiny with a Navy commander.

The inspection was conducted by Navy Commander Jonathan Shaw, NJROTC Area 10 manager. Shaw went face to face with the cadets, asking them questions about their NJROTC experience.

Click here for a photo gallery.

The day’s events included a command brief, drill, and personnel inspections, exhibition teams, and a pass in review. Several cadets were also promoted.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.