Student Athletes Honored At FCA Basketball, Soccer Banquets
March 5, 2026
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently presented Above the Rim Awards for basketball and the Beyond the Goal Awards for soccer.
The winners were chosen by their teammates based upon their integrity, dedication, character, and FCA values.
BASKETBALL
Northview — Makayla Plato, Bryson Orso
Tate — Zoe Dailey, Keon Whaley
Central — Tambrey Frady, Keaton Henry
East Hill — Addison Wheeler
Escambia — Chloee Roberson
Gulf Breeze — Kaia Seeley
Milton — Madilyn Hall
Pace — Trace Perkins
PHS — Jatina Brown, Catino Mobley
Pensacola Catholic — Krystiana Chatman, Sam Quebedeaux
Pine Forest — Cymone Mckinney, Jacorie Thomas
Washington — Chamiah Francis, Brody Michael Dykes
West Florida — Solise Beeks, Frank Likely
PSC — Shania Beeks
UWF — Amelia Bell, Christian Valarezo
SOCCER
Tate — Ruth Oaks ,Tyler Clarke
Escambia — Sabrina Corleone
Gulf Breeze — Jaida Gelsinon
Milton — Addison Burne, Nicco Grancagnolo
Navarre — Dominique Acosta
Pace — Lillian Espinosa, AJ BonJorno
PHS — Peyton Chester
Pensacola Catholic — Allison Bennet, Atticus King
Pine Forest — Azharia Knight, Job Friere
Washington — Brooke Stubblefield, Brendan Boyer
West Florida Tech — Laney Jackson, Austin Jackson
Pensacola State College — Alexis Parscal
