Student Athletes Honored At FCA Basketball, Soccer Banquets

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently presented Above the Rim Awards for basketball and the Beyond the Goal Awards for soccer.

The winners were chosen by their teammates based upon their integrity, dedication, character, and FCA values.

BASKETBALL

Northview — Makayla Plato, Bryson Orso

Tate — Zoe Dailey, Keon Whaley

Central — Tambrey Frady, Keaton Henry

East Hill — Addison Wheeler

Escambia — Chloee Roberson

Gulf Breeze — Kaia Seeley

Milton — Madilyn Hall

Pace — Trace Perkins

PHS — Jatina Brown, Catino Mobley

Pensacola Catholic — Krystiana Chatman, Sam Quebedeaux

Pine Forest — Cymone Mckinney, Jacorie Thomas

Washington — Chamiah Francis, Brody Michael Dykes

West Florida — Solise Beeks, Frank Likely

PSC — Shania Beeks

UWF — Amelia Bell, Christian Valarezo

SOCCER

Tate — Ruth Oaks ,Tyler Clarke

Escambia — Sabrina Corleone

Gulf Breeze — Jaida Gelsinon

Milton — Addison Burne, Nicco Grancagnolo

Navarre — Dominique Acosta

Pace — Lillian Espinosa, AJ BonJorno

PHS — Peyton Chester

Pensacola Catholic — Allison Bennet, Atticus King

Pine Forest — Azharia Knight, Job Friere

Washington — Brooke Stubblefield, Brendan Boyer

West Florida Tech — Laney Jackson, Austin Jackson

Pensacola State College — Alexis Parscal