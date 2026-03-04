Highway 97 Crash Snaps Power Pole; Over 500 FPL Customers Lose Power

March 4, 2026

A driver was airlifted after crashing into a power pole on Highway 97 on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. near Molino Park Elementary School.

The power pole was snapped during the crash. Florida Power & Light reported that up to 530 customers lost power due to the wreck, which also cut power to the traffic signal at Highway 29 and Highway 97 for a brief period. FPL reported that power had been restored by about 4 p.m.

For more photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating, and has not released more information. Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 