Thursday Nights Are Lego Nights At The Century And Molino Libraries

Thursday nights are Lego Nights at the Century and Molino libraries.

The event is from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at both libraries. Accept building challenges from library staff or freely build your own unique creation. Lego Night is suggested for youth and their families. Duplo blocks will be available for younger builders.

The Century Branch Library is located at 7991 North Century Boulevard, and the Molino Library is located at 6450-A Highway 95A in the Molino Community Center.