Highs Push Into The 80s

Warmer weather has settled into the North Escambia area this week, bringing high temperatures into the low 80s alongside persistent humidity. While most of the period remains partly sunny, a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms will linger, particularly during the afternoon hours.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Areas of dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.