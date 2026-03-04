Teen Seriously Injured When His Pickup Crashes Off Kingsfield Road Bridge

March 4, 2026

A teen was seriously injured when he crashed his pickup truck off a Cantonment bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 17-year-old lost control of his Toyota pickup truck on the East Kingsfield Road bridge over Eleven Mile Creek, just eat of Highway 297a. The vehicle overturned off the bridge and landed on solid ground.

He was airlifted to an area hospital in serious condition. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

For additional photos, click here.

The FHP investigation is continuing.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

