Cat Adoptions, Learn To Make A Cardboard Scratcher Today At The Molino Library

The Molino Library is hosting two purr-fect events for cat lovers today from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cat Adoptions

Looking for a companion to snuggle up with on those cold winter nights, the library is hosting a special “Home for the Howlidays” cat adoption event.

In partnership with the Escambia County Animal Shelter, the library is dedicated to finding forever families for adorable, adoptable cats before the Christmas rush. These furry friends are ready to trade the shelter life for a cozy home.

Cat Scratch Fever! Crafting and Scratcher

Running concurrently with the adoption event is the hands-on workshop, “Cat Scratch Fever!”

This event teaches attendees a simple, valuable skill: how to recycle household cardboard into a very serviceable cat scratcher.

This hands-on activity is perfect for anyone—whether you’re adopting a new companion today or you already have a cat at home. You can create a budget-friendly, eco-conscious gift that will save your furniture while providing your cat with a necessary and satisfying scratching outlet.

The Molino Library is located at 6450A Highway 95A in the Molino Community Center.

Pictured: A December 2024 cat adoption event at the Molino Library NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.