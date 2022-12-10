Let The Tate Band Do All Of Your Gift Wrapping This Year

The Tate Band Showband of the South will be wrapping gifts for donations through Christmas Eve. Look for the tent at JCPenney on North Davis Highway, just outside the entrance closest to Academy Sports.

Tate Band Gift Wrap Schedule:

Dec. 10 — noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 11 — noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 12 — 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 13 — 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 14 — 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 15 — 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 16 — 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 17 — noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 18 — noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 19 — noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 20 — noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 21 — noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 22 — noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 23 — noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 24 — 9 am – 4 p.m.

Pictured. Tate band moms wrapping gifts outside Walmart in Ensley in 2021. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.