Escambia County Council PTA To Host Winter Roundtable

December 11, 2022

The Escambia County Council PTA (ECCPTA) will host their Winter Round Table on Thursday, December 15.

ECCPTA board member Karen White will be present “Getting out of your comfort zone today, tomorrow, and in the future”.

The event is open to anyone from Escambia County. It is free for active PTA leaders, or $10 for non-PTA members.

The purpose of the round table “is to start discussions, share stories, share ideas that are working, share ideas that are not working, and build relationships to help make schools a better experience for our children,” according to the organization.

The round table will be held at the Studer Community Institute at 350 West Cedar Street in Pensacola from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Register online here.

Written by William Reynolds 

 