BREAKING: Northview Chiefs Fall Short Of State 1R Title

December 10, 2022

The Northview Chiefs fell short of the FHSAA 1-Rural state championship Saturday night in Tallahassee. Hawthorne defeated the Chiefs 13-2.

The Chiefs won the 1A state championship in 2012, and they were the last Escambia County team to win a state football championship.

Northview finishes an astounding 2022 season, the best in school history, at 13-1.

