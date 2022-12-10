BREAKING: Northview Chiefs Fall Short Of State 1R Title

The Northview Chiefs fell short of the FHSAA 1-Rural state championship Saturday night in Tallahassee. Hawthorne defeated the Chiefs 13-2.

The Chiefs won the 1A state championship in 2012, and they were the last Escambia County team to win a state football championship.

Northview finishes an astounding 2022 season, the best in school history, at 13-1.

NorthEscambia.com will have complete coverage on Sunday.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs fell short of the FHSAA 1R state championship Saturday night in Tallahassee.