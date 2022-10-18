Northview, Tate Advance With District Tournament Opening Wins (With Gallery)

Both Northview and Tate advanced with wins Monday night as volleyball districts opened.

In 6A District 1, Tate beat Milton in three straight, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14. Tate (13-13, 2-4) advances to face No. 1 Gulf Breeze (21-3, 4-0) in Gulf Breeze at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No. 2 Navarre and No. 3 Pace face off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Navarre. The championship game will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at the higher seed.

In 1A District 1, Northview defeated Laurel Hill in four sets, 25-0, 25-14, 19-25, 25-16.

“This was the first time they’ve ever had such a good, light-hearted attitude,” head coach Ashley Salter said. “We’ve had some misconnections this season with meshing, and I think they finally figured it out.”

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Northview (6-10, 0-5) will take on No. 1 Baker (17-6, 6-0) at 5 p.m. Tuesday. No. 2 Jay (12-4, 4-2) will play No. 3 Central (5-16, 4-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The championship game is 6:30 p.m. Thursday. All remaining games will be played at Central High School.

Salter said the Chiefs have had several players out with illness, but they are ready for Tuesday night’s matchup with 1A District 1 powerhouse Baker.

“They definitely have the ability. I’m extremely hopeful that they will do great things,” she said. “The last time we played Baker, we had really good scores. If they go out there and play with the attitude they have and keep it clean, I think they can upset them.”

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated the Laurel Hill Hoboes Monday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com potos, click to enlarge.