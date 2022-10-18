Freeze Watch, Red Flag Warning In Effect; Low Tuesday Night Near Freezing

A freeze watch is in effect for the entire area except the immediate coast for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Temperatures below freezing are possible, especially from Molino north. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile.

The record low at Pensacola, at the official airport thermometer, is 39 degrees for both Tuesday and Wednesday, set in 1948 and 1989 respectively.

A red flag warning is in effect for Tuesday due to the low humidity and strong winds from the north up to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.