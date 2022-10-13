Century Lions Club Cross Country 5K Is Set For Saturday

October 13, 2022

The Century Lions Club Cross Country 5K will be held Saturday morning in Century.

Start time is 8 a.m. at Anthony Pleasant Park on East Highway 4. Early registration is open through Friday, October 14 for $20 at active.com. Race Day registration is $25 and opens at 6:30 a.m.

The race will travel across a boardwalk to nearby Showalter Park before returning to the football field at Anthony Pleasant Park.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 