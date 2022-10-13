Century Lions Club Cross Country 5K Is Set For Saturday

The Century Lions Club Cross Country 5K will be held Saturday morning in Century.

Start time is 8 a.m. at Anthony Pleasant Park on East Highway 4. Early registration is open through Friday, October 14 for $20 at active.com. Race Day registration is $25 and opens at 6:30 a.m.

The race will travel across a boardwalk to nearby Showalter Park before returning to the football field at Anthony Pleasant Park.

