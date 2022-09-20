Smokey Bear, Florida Forest Service At Molino Library Story Time Wednesday

The Florida Forest Service and Smokey Bear will be at the Molino Library this Wednesday at 11 a.m. for Family Story Time.

Children will learn how to prevent wildfires and what it means to be a forest ranger.

The program will also be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Westside Library, and September 28 at the Pensacola Library.

Pictured: Smokey the Bear during a previous story time event earlier this month at the Tryon Library. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.