Murder Charge Dropped Against Woman After Co-defendant Is Acquitted

A first degree premeditated murder charges has been dismissed against a woman accused in the shooting death of her daughter’s boyfriend in 2021.

Dawn Sluder was released from the Escambia County Jail where she had been held since February 2021.

The dismissal cam after Jonathon Taylor Hobbs of Cantonment walked out of the Escambia County Jail Saturday a free man, following his acquittal on a first-degree premeditated murder.

Hobbs, 29 was accused of the shooting death of 35-year old Danny Blackmon, Jr., on February 1, 2021. He would have faced up to life in prison if the jury had convicted him.

During his trial, Hobbs claimed he shot Blackmon in self defense on Lawson Lane off Jacks Branch Road.

Hobbs was with Sluder, who was trying to get her then 18-year old daughter away from Blackmon. Sluder believed Blackmon was holding her against her will, but the daughter testified that was not true.

Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner, threatening to kill him and Sluder.

“He took three steps coming at me, pulling something out of his pocket,” Hobbs said in court. “It was a black object. I thought it was a gun. but it wasn’t. It turned out to be a phone. I raised my gun, and I blacked out. I believe I was in shock, and I just shot. That’s all I did.”

Blackmon was shot five times, including once when he was already on the ground, according to prosecutors.