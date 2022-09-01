Escambia Gas Station Shooting Suspected Arrested

September 1, 2022

The man wanted for a shooting at an Escambia County gas station on Tuesday has been arrested.

Shannon Wheat, Jr., 21, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Thursday afternoon charged with attempted homicide and deadly missiles.

The shooting occurred about 11:45 a.m. at the Beacon store on Mobile Highway near New Warrington Road. The victim was shot several times and transported to an area hospital. An update on his condition was not available.

Investigators released a surveillance image of Wheat (below) from the gas station.

Wheat listed his current address as Old Corry Field Road in Pensacola. According to jail records, he has a previous known address in Atmore.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 