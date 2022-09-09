Brother Vs. Brother: Tate Hosts Northview Tonight

Sunday dinner at the Summerford household will be interesting for sure.

Tate High head coach Rhet Summerford and Northview High head coach Wes Summerford live about a mile apart. Tate is the biggest school in Escambia County; Northview is the smallest public school in the county. Friday night, their schools will face off on the field at Tate High School. And the brothers said it’s going to be good high school football.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be like old school I guess, when we usd to play in the backyard. It’s as close at we can get to playing anymore. We’re both getting old,” Rhett said. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere; it’ll be fun to play Wes. He’s a good coach, and it’s going tobe a little bit different looking across the sidelines from him.

Wes agrees. He said it will be a family reunion of sorts, with family members coming into town.

“It’s going to be a fun atmosphere,” Wes said. “It will be a special time for us, I guarantee it.”

“Momma said once the game is over, the game is over,” Rhett said. But he’s thinking the loser will be washing those Sunday dinner dishes.

THE GAME: Northview at Tate

WHERE: Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindle Stadium at Tate High

TIME: 7 p.m. Arrive early to see the Showband march in at 6:20

Admission: $7 – tickets only on Gofan.co

Parking: $2

Food: Credit cards are accepted for concessions.

Tate Student Theme: “Lei Down the Chiefs” — wear beach/Hawaiian

NHS Student Theme: “Stampede the Aggies” — wear western/cowboy

Big 40: Tate High Class of 1982 will be celebrating 40 years

NorthEscambia.com photos/graphic, click to enlarge.