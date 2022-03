Disc Golf, Dog Park Added At Santa Maria Plaza/Farm Hill Park

Escambia County Parks and Recreation has added two new disc golf practice goals and a dog park area at the Santa Maria Plaza/Farm Hill Park.

The three acre park also has a ballfield, playground, paved walking track and a covered picnic area.

Santa Maria Plaza/Farm Hill Park is located 199 Madrid Road, about a half mile north of Muscogee Road.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.