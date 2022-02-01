Escambia Firefighter Injured In Yonge Street Fire

February 1, 2022

An Escambia County firefighter is recovering after being injured while fighting a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to residential fire in the 1100 block of West Yonge Street where a a single-wide trailer and residential structure were fully engulfed in flames.

A firefighter reportedly fell through a rotted floor inside one of the structures. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The fire was brought under control in about 35 minutes. There were no other injuries.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

West Yonge Street is in the Englewood area, a few blocks from Pensacola High School.

