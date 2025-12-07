Highway 29 Small Retail Development Proposed With Drive-Thru Restaurant Near West Roberts Road

December 7, 2025

A new small retail development is in the works for Highway 29 south of West Roberts Road.

According to an Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) application filed by Hughes Development of Mobile, a 1.81-acre lot adjacent to Coast Equipment (north of the Dollar General) would be home to 11,750 square feet of buildings.

A drawing filed with the county shows a 10,000 square foot building with a rear loading area and a small drive-around quick serve restaurant of 1,750 square feet. The development is proposed with 56 parking spaces, according to the drawing, with a single driveway access to Highway 29.

The nature of the businesses, other than one building being used for a quick serve restaurant, is not revealed in the application.

The development is set for a pre-application meeting with the DRC at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Escambia County Central Complex Building at 3363 West Park Place.

NorthEscambia.com graphics.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 