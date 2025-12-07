First Red Bulb Placed On Wreath After Residential Fire

The first red bulb was placed on “Keep the Wreath Green” wreath in 2025 following a fire last week.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of Trammel Boulevard at 9:39 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters arrived to find that flames and smoke were visible from a single-story wood-framed home. Firefighters quickly attacked the fire, bringing the incident under control by 9:47 a.m.

Two dogs died as a result of the fire. ECFR conducted the investigation and determined that an extension cord plugged into a bedroom outlet experienced an electrical failure and caused the fire.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced occupants.

During the month-long “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign, five-foot wreaths will be on display at 18 county fire stations and five city fire stations, along with several government building. Each time firefighters respond to a residential or commercial fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential and commercial buildings.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.