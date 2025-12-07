Good Samaritans Grab Saws, Open Blocked North Escambia Highway

North Highway 99 was completely blocked near Oak Grove late Friday, just north of Pine Barren Creek, after a tree fell across the roadway. However, thanks to the swift actions of several good Samaritans, the road was cleared without having to wait for a county crew to arrive.

Citizens, working together, managed to cut up the fallen tree and remove the debris from the highway. The cooperative effort and community spirit quickly restore the normal traffic flow as the hazard was removed from the county road.

An Escambia County Public Works crew removed the debris from the roadside Friday evening

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.