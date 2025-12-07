Chance Of Showers Sunday; Cool Down Early Week

December 7, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between noon and 3pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

