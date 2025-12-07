Neighborhood Watch Being Organized In Century; Meeting Monday

December 7, 2025

An organizational meeting will be held next week for a neighborhood watch group in Century.

The meeting is open to any interested person, not just residents in the Century town limits or the surrounding area.

“The group establishes its own size, but generally speaking it’s those living around the area where they meet,” said David Craig, community relations coordinator for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Attendees will learn not only how to keep a watchful eye on their community, but also how to protect themselves, Craig said.

They can learn how to establish a positive relationship with the Sheriff’s Office and get the most out of the agency,” he said. “They can hear information on how not to become a victim of crime, and how to have the mindset and behavior.”

Craig and Deputy Howard Enderson from the ECSO Mounted Posse will be the guest speakers at the meeting.

The Century Neighborhood Watch organizational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, December 8 at 150 East Pond Street.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 