State To Seek Death Penalty For Man Indicted For Sexual Battery Of Child, Murder, Arson And Animal Cruelty After Trailer Fire

Prosecutors have announced that they will the death penalty for an Escambia County man indicted for murder, sexual battery of a child, arson and animal cruelty.

A grand jury returned indictments last month against John Henry Walston, Jr., for two counts of first degree murder, one count of sexual battery of a child under 12, one count of arson, and one count of animal cruelty.

State Attorney Ginger Madden said Friday that he office will seek the death penalty if Walston is convicted of the deaths of the children.

A jury trial date was set for January 26, 2026, following a docket court appearance on January 13, 2026. Any motions that may be filed in the case could delay the trial date.

In the early hours of November 7, 2025, emergency responders were called to a house fire on Flaxman Street where two children and a dog were found deceased inside the home. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Walston allegedly sexually battered one of the children before he killed both children by cutting their throats before he set the house on fire.