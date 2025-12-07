Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Top Ice Flyers (With Gallery)

The Ice Flyers hosted Youth Jersey Giveaway Night at the Hangar, facing off against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for the second night in a row. The first period started the same as the previous night, with Roanoke scoring the lone goal of the opening frame. The Ice Flyers didn’t let that slow them down.

The second period was all Ice Flyers. Cam Gaudette evened the score just three minutes in, and Sam Rhodes took the lead later in the period. However, Roanoke capitalized on a hooking call and found the back of the net with a powerplay goal to tie things up heading into the third.

The game went into overtime, where Roanoke took advantage of another powerplay opportunity after Tyler German was called for high-sticking. Despite the overtime loss, the Ice Flyers came away with 3 out of a possible 4 points against the Rail Yard Dawgs in the two-game series and sit atop the standings with a point over the Evansville Thunderbolts.

The team now has a few days to prepare before taking on the Havoc on December 11 for College Night at the Hangar.