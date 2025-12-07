Volunteer Wanted For West Florida Public Library Board of Governance

December 7, 2025

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking county residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an appointment to the West Florida Public Library Board of Governance.

The duties of the board include establishing policy and overseeing the management of Escambia County library services and making recommendations to the BCC regarding the annual budget according to the purposes and authority set forth in resolutions, interlocal agreements and other agreements, as well as state and federal laws. These duties also include establishing an annual plan of service and the long-range strategic planning of library services.

West Florida Public Libraries provides service to all of Escambia County, with the board typically meeting on the fourth Monday of the month from 4-6:30 p.m.

Residents interested in serving on the board are asked to submit a resume and letter indicating their desire to serve by 5 p.m on Friday, January 9, 2025 . Resumes should be submitted to Christal Bell-Rivera, Interim Director, West Florida Public Libraries, 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola, FL, 32502 or by email to cbrivera@mywfpl.com.

Resumes submitted to a BCC agenda for consideration will become part of the official minutes and are subject to public records requests.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 