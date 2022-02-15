ECSO: Cantonment Woman Drove Vehicle Burglary Getaway Vehicle With Her Baby In The Backseat

A Cantonment woman allegedly drove the getaway vehicle in a motel vehicle burglary case — with her baby in the backseat.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, 21-year old Althea Tanyela Moorer failed to provide proper care for her child as she was committing vehicle burglaries and having deputies draw their guns for a felony takedown on her vehicle”.

Moorer was charged with felony child abuse. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $2,500.

The report states Moorer was driving a SUV seen leaving the Oyo Hotel on Pensacola Boulevard where car burglaries had just occurred about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Deputies conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle at Kenmore Road and Melanie Drive. Moorer’s baby was in the backseat of the vehicle and not in a child safety seat.

Surveillance video showed two males, later identified as Yavyron Otoko Savage and Da’torrance Leanders Hackworth, trying vehicle door handles and entering vehicles in the hotel parking lot, according to the ECSO. They ran and got into Moorer’s SUV before she drove away, the report states.

Savage and Hackworth, both 19, were charged with vehicle burglary and booked into jail with bond set at $5,000 each.