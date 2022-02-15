Dry Weather Prompts Fire Danger Warning

Officials with the Florida Forest Service’s Blackwater Forestry Center have issued a fire danger warning due to continued dry weather.

Officials have responded to nine wildfires in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties during the past week. Those included a two acre fire Tuesday on Highway 168 near Tulip Road just west of Century. Wildfires were reported Monday on Sinclair Street in Cantonment and Dukes Drive, also in Cantonment.

Cold weather and a lack of rain in the past several days has left much of the thin, highly flammable vegetation available to burn as fuel for a wildfire. Low humidity also has increased the potential for fire activity. Residents are asked to be extremely cautious with any outdoor fires – burning yard debris, charcoal grills, campfires – and follow Florida’s outdoor burn laws.

Residents may burn yard debris in piles less than eight feet in diameter as long as they meet the setbacks and there are no city or county ordinances against it. There currently are no burn bans in effect in Escambia or Santa Rosa Okaloosa counties. In addition to meeting the required setbacks, it is recommended that those who chose to burn have a charged water hose and shovel or rake on hand, never burn on windy days and never leave a fire unattended. Residents must ensure their burn piles are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended as lingering heat from smoldering debris often is the cause for escaped fires.

Those wishing to conduct large pile burns or acreage burns must call (850) 957-5701 for an authorization and meet additional requirements which might include having heavy equipment on site.