Sunny And Cool Today; Freezing Again Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 early. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 41. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48.