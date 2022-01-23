Sunny And Cool Today; Freezing Again Tonight

January 23, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 early. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 41. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 