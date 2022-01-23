Sunny And Cool Today; Freezing Again Tonight
January 23, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 early. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 41. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48.
Comments