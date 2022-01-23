Group Seeks To Open Cold Weather Shelter In Century

A Pensacola group hopes to open a cold weather shelter in Century.

Pastor and co-founder Ingar Scott of Women with Clear Vision told the Century Town Council last week that the organization believes Century should have a cold weather shelter.

Scott said the group offers shelter options for women and children in Pensacola along with other programs such as GED preparation, workforce readiness and financial literacy programs.

The council took no action without a formal plan, but the board may explore and revisit the issue in the future.

Pictured: Pastor and co-founder Ingar Scott of Women with Clear Vision addresses the Century Town Council last week. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.